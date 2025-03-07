Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Thompson headshot

Jack Thompson News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Thompson was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Thompson has three goals and six points in 24 appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. Players need to be on an AHL roster by 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday in order to be eligible to be sent to the minors at any point for the remainder of the campaign, so Thompson's demotion might simply be a paper transaction to maintain that eligibility.

Jack Thompson
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now