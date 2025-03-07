Jack Thompson News: Heads to minors

Thompson was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Thompson has three goals and six points in 24 appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25. Players need to be on an AHL roster by 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday in order to be eligible to be sent to the minors at any point for the remainder of the campaign, so Thompson's demotion might simply be a paper transaction to maintain that eligibility.