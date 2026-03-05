Jack Thompson headshot

Jack Thompson News: Involved in minor-league swap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Thompson was acquired by Vancouver from San Jose on Thursday in exchange for Jett Woo.

Thompson has three goals and 12 points in 42 outings with AHL San Jose in 2025-26. The 23-year-old was selected by Tampa Bay with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has four goals and 10 points in 34 career regular-season NHL outings, but he hasn't played at the top level in 2025-26.

