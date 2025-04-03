Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Thompson headshot

Jack Thompson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Thompson scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Thompson has a goal and an assist over two appearances during his current stint in the NHL. The 23-year-old has a chance to stick around if Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body) or Vincent Desharnais (upper body) miss the rest of the season. Thompson has produced four goals, eight points, 38 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 26 appearances, making this officially his rookie year.

Jack Thompson
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now