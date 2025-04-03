Jack Thompson News: Nets lone goal in loss

Thompson scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Thompson has a goal and an assist over two appearances during his current stint in the NHL. The 23-year-old has a chance to stick around if Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body) or Vincent Desharnais (upper body) miss the rest of the season. Thompson has produced four goals, eight points, 38 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 26 appearances, making this officially his rookie year.