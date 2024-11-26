Jack Thompson News: Recalled from minors
Thompson was brought up from AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Thompson has been in and out of the lineup for the Sharks this season, and he'll be back with the big club ahead of Wednesday's home matchup with the Sens. Yaroslav Askarov was assigned to the Barracuda in a corresponding move. Thompson has chipped in two goals and three assists from the back end over 13 games with San Jose in 2024-25.
