Jack Thompson News: Scores in OT win Monday

Thompson scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Thompson found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 11, and the Sharks have won two of the three games in which he's found the back of the net this season. That said, he has only six points in 22 games and is unlikely to play a significant role going forward, nor have a lot of fantasy upside, due to his role in the lineup.