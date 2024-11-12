Fantasy Hockey
Jack Thompson News: Scores in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Thompson scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Thompson has two goals over his last four games. The 22-year-old defenseman has clear scoring upside, but the Sharks are taking a careful approach with his minutes so far -- he's averaging 16:34 of ice time per game over 10 appearances. He's collected five points, 10 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating, and he may sit out occasionally once Jake Walman (upper body) is healthy.

Jack Thompson
San Jose Sharks
