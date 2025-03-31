Fantasy Hockey
Jack Thompson headshot

Jack Thompson News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Thompson was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Thompson has collected three goals, six points, 33 shots on net and 36 blocked shots across 24 NHL outings this season. The Sharks returned Luca Cagnoni to the minors in a corresponding move. Thompson is a good bet to play against Anaheim on Tuesday because of injuries to Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body) and Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed).

Jack Thompson
San Jose Sharks
