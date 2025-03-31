Jack Thompson News: Summoned from AHL

Thompson was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Thompson has collected three goals, six points, 33 shots on net and 36 blocked shots across 24 NHL outings this season. The Sharks returned Luca Cagnoni to the minors in a corresponding move. Thompson is a good bet to play against Anaheim on Tuesday because of injuries to Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body) and Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed).