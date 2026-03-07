Jack Thompson headshot

Jack Thompson News: Three points for new AHL team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Thompson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Abbotsford's 4-0 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Thompson has five points over two games since he was swapped to the Canucks' organization for Jett Woo on Thursday. Overall, Thompson has just 17 points over 44 appearances in the AHL this season. The 23-year-old blueliner is still young enough to make an impact, especially for a Vancouver team that is lacking in proven NHL options.

Jack Thompson
Vancouver Canucks
