Jack Williams News: Inks entry-level deal

Williams signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Williams is expected to join the Blue Jackets later this week. He scored 16 goals and 41 points in 37 appearances as a junior with Northeastern University this season. The 23-year-old should get into some games before the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Williams will likely serve in a middle-six capacity when he's in the lineup.