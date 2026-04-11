Jackson Blake Injury: Out of lineup Saturday
Blake (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Utah.
While Blake's reason for missing the game is listed as undisclosed, he's probably resting ahead of the playoffs. He has 22 goals and 52 points in 79 appearances in 2025-26.
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