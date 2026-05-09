Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Another big impact game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 8:11pm

Blake scored two goals and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference second round Saturday. The Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-0 sweep.

Blake scored the winner at 5:31 of overtime. His wrist shot bounced off Dan Vladar's glove and trickled over the goal line. Blake was a scoring machine against the Flyers, putting up three goals, four assists and 10 shots. He sits second in team scoring this postseason with four goals and seven assists in eight games. This scoring outburst isn't really a surprise -- Blake's game took a massive jump this season on the team's second line, and he finished the regular season with 22 goals, 31 assists and 174 shots in 81 games. He and linemates Taylor Hall (12 points) and Logan Stankoven (eight points) lead the Canes in scoring this postseason.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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