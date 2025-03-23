Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Contributes helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 9:11pm

Blake logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Blake has three helpers over his last four contests. The 21-year-old winger's goal drought is up to 21 contests, though he has a decent nine assists in that span. He's a top-line winger currently, though his offense doesn't match that assignment fully. Blake is up to 25 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 70 appearances and continues to show overall growth in his rookie year, even if the offense hasn't fully come through yet.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now