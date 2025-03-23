Jackson Blake News: Contributes helper in win
Blake logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Blake has three helpers over his last four contests. The 21-year-old winger's goal drought is up to 21 contests, though he has a decent nine assists in that span. He's a top-line winger currently, though his offense doesn't match that assignment fully. Blake is up to 25 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 70 appearances and continues to show overall growth in his rookie year, even if the offense hasn't fully come through yet.
