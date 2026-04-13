Jackson Blake News: Draws back in Monday
Blake (undisclosed) is slated to play against Philadelphia on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
After being absent from Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth, Blake will occupy a first-line spot and see time on the top power-play unit against the Flyers on Monday. He has notched 22 goals and 52 points in 79 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Blake See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 49 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Blake See More