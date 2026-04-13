Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Draws back in Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Blake (undisclosed) is slated to play against Philadelphia on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

After being absent from Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth, Blake will occupy a first-line spot and see time on the top power-play unit against the Flyers on Monday. He has notched 22 goals and 52 points in 79 appearances this season.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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