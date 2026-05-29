Jackson Blake News: Goal, assist in Game 5
Blake scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Blake helped out on Taylor Hall's opening tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the middle frame. That goal ended a four-game stretch without a marker for Blake. He's picked up five goals, 10 assists, 31 shots on net, 13 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 13 playoff contests. The 22-year-old continues to look comfortable on the Hurricanes' highly effective second line.
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