Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Blake scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added 12 PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of the second round.

Blake has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the Hurricanes' five playoff games. He has two goals, four assists, 10 shots on net, five hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating this postseason. Blake's offense is stronger than his non-scoring production, and he'll continue to offer plenty of upside as long as he stays on the second line with the red-hot Logan Stankoven.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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