Jackson Blake News: Goal, assist in win
Blake scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added 12 PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers in Game 1 of the second round.
Blake has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the Hurricanes' five playoff games. He has two goals, four assists, 10 shots on net, five hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating this postseason. Blake's offense is stronger than his non-scoring production, and he'll continue to offer plenty of upside as long as he stays on the second line with the red-hot Logan Stankoven.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Blake See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 239 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 2012 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet17 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 428 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Blake See More