Jackson Blake News: Lights lamp in win
Blake scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
Blake continues to provide steady complementary offense with three goals and four assists over his last nine outings in a second-line role. The 22-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 47 points, 165 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 76 appearances. If he doesn't get rested down the stretch, Blake has a good chance to reach the 50-point mark in just his second season.
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