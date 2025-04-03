Jackson Blake News: Lights lamp twice in win

Blake scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Capitals.

The 21-year-old rookie slotted home a rebound in the first period before flipping a backhand over Charlie Lindgren in the third for the game's final tally. Blake has caught fire as the regular season draws to a close, and over the last eight contests he's collected three goals and eight points while skating in a top-six role at even strength and handling a spot on Carolina's top power-play unit. Blake has 14 goals in 74 appearances during his first full NHL campaign, but an impressive six of them have been game-winners.