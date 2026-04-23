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Jackson Blake News: Nets game winner in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Blake scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.​

The goal stood as the game winner. Blake took a cross-ice feed from K'Andre Miller and sent a wrister past a sprawling Linus Ullmark late in the second period. He has at least a point in each of the Canes' three playoff games and four points (one goal, three assists) overall. Blake and linemates Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall have led the team every game, and the team can advance to the next round with a Game 4 win on Saturday.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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