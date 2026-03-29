Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Nets go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Blake scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Blake has put together a decent March with four goals and five helpers over 13 contests. The 22-year-old winger continues to hold down a top-six role, and while he's not on the leading edge of the Hurricanes' offense, he contributes his fair share. He's up to 21 goals, 45 points, 155 shots on net and 38 PIM over 72 appearances this season.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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