Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Nets winner on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Blake scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

He took a feed from Jack Drury between the circles and beat Igor Shesterkin clean with a wrister by the blocker. It came on the power play. Blake has seven goals and two assists in 22 games in a fourth-line role, which limits his fantasy value even if he has two snipes in his last three games.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now