Jackson Blake News: Off to big start in postseason
Blake had two assists in a 2-0 win against the Senators in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.
He and linemates Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven accounted for all of the Carolina offense on Saturday. Blake established new career regular-season offensive marks (22 goals, 31 assists, 174 shots) in 2025-26, and he is poised for big things as Carolina drives toward its goal of lifting Lord Stanley.
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