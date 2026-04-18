Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Off to big start in postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Blake had two assists in a 2-0 win against the Senators in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

He and linemates Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven accounted for all of the Carolina offense on Saturday. Blake established new career regular-season offensive marks (22 goals, 31 assists, 174 shots) in 2025-26, and he is poised for big things as Carolina drives toward its goal of lifting Lord Stanley.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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