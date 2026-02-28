Jackson Blake News: One of each Saturday

Blake scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Blake had gone seven contests without a goal prior to Saturday, though he had four assists in that span. The 22-year-old winger is up to 17 goals and a career-best 36 points over 59 outings this season. He also had 17 goals in 80 regular-season games in 2024-25 as a rookie, but he's within striking distance of his first 20-goal campaign. Blake has added 122 shots on net, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating while mainly playing in a middle-six role this year.