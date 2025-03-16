Jackson Blake News: Picks up helper Saturday

Blake registered an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Blake has been in a first-line since the trade deadline, taking over the spot vacated by Mikko Rantanen's move to Dallas. It hasn't really paid off for Blake lately -- he snapped a five-game point drought with his helper Saturday, and he's been limited to seven helpers over 18 contests during a goal-scoring slump. The 21-year-old rookie has 23 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 67 appearances. While Blake is in a position to succeed, many fantasy managers will need a bit more proof-of-concept before putting him on their rosters.