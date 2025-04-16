Fantasy Hockey
Jackson Blake News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Blake will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Canadiens.

Blake is one of seven players being rested ahead of Wednesday's tilt. With the Canes heading into a back-to-back, fantasy players probably should expect the team to shuffle up who plays and who rests versus the Senators on Thursday. For his part, the 21-year-old Blake has excelled in his rookie campaign with 17 goals and 17 helpers, including seven power-play points in 80 games for the Canes.

