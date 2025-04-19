Jackson Blake News: Returning on Sunday

Blake (rest) will be back in the lineup Sunday for Game 1 versus New Jersey, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Blake sat out the final two games of the season after playing the first 80 games of the regular season. He had 17 goals and 17 assists, including five goals and seven points on the power play. Blake moved up to the first line late in the season, alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis and thrived in the spot, picking up six goals and nine points in his final nine games of the season.