Jackson Blake News: Scores again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Blake scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

The goal was Blake's fourth point in the last five games, as the Hurricanes' fourth line got them on the board at 14:25 of the first period. The 21-year-old rookie has done well in a limited role with six points, 18 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances. He's picked up at least one shot on goal in all but one game so far, and he remains on the second power-play unit despite failing to record a point with that group.

