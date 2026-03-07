Jackson Blake News: Scores twice Friday
Blake scored two goals in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Blake was remarkably efficient Friday after finding the back of the net with the two shots he attempted in this game. The 22-year-old winger isn't a regular source of scoring for the Hurricanes, but he's going through a prolific stretch of late. He has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last six appearances, tallying seven points (three goals, four assists) and a plus-5 rating over that stretch. Blake is having a career-best season in 2025-26, with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 62 appearances.
