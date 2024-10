Blake produced an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Blake set up a Jack Drury tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Through seven contests, Blake has three points, 14 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-2 rating. The 21-year-old forward has held onto a fourth-line role so far and is likely to continue to do so since the Hurricanes are not carrying an extra forward on the roster.