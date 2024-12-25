Jackson Blake News: Struggling in December
Blake has gone 11 games without a point dating back to Nov. 30.
The 21-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, but the absence of Jack Drury (hand) appears to have taken the wind out of Blake's sails. Blake isn't a huge part of the Hurricanes' offense anyway, but he has done alright with 10 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 34 appearances. He does not appear to be at risk of losing his spot in the lineup, as the team is carrying just 12 healthy forwards.
