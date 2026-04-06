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Jackson Blake News: Supplies two more assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Blake notched two assists in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Blake has a goal and three helpers on a three-game point streak to begin April. The 22-year-old winger is up to 49 points, 165 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 77 appearances. He's taken a noticeable step up from his 34-point effort in 80 regular-season games as a rookie a year ago, and he should be a part of the Hurricanes' core for years to come.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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