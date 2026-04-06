Jackson Blake News: Supplies two more assists
Blake notched two assists in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
Blake has a goal and three helpers on a three-game point streak to begin April. The 22-year-old winger is up to 49 points, 165 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 77 appearances. He's taken a noticeable step up from his 34-point effort in 80 regular-season games as a rookie a year ago, and he should be a part of the Hurricanes' core for years to come.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Blake See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 42 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week17 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Blake See More