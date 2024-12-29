Jackson Blake News: Tallies on power play

Blake scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Blake has enjoyed playing the Devils this year, earning three points over the four-game season series. The 21-year-old forward is up to eight goals, four assists, 56 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 36 outings overall. He has a point in each of the last two contests and may be gaining a bit of momentum near the midpoint of the season, though his fourth-line role will likely continue to limit his output.