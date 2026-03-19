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Jackson Blake News: Three points against Pens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Blake scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

After finding the back of the net himself late in the second period, Blake was one of the starts of a wild third that saw seven total goals scored by the two teams, as he helped set up tallies by Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven. Blake has been productive since the All-Star break, picking up four goals and 10 points in 11 games, and Wednesday's goal was his 20th of the season -- the first time the 22-year-old winger has reached that milestone in the NHL.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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