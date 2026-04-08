Jackson Blake headshot

Jackson Blake News: Two helpers Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Blake notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Both helpers came in the second period as the 22-year-old winger extended his point streak to four games. Blake has been thriving on Carolina's second line, and over the last 11 games he's collected three goals and 11 points -- a surge that has carried him to a career-high 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) in 78 contests on the season.

Jackson Blake
Carolina Hurricanes
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