Jackson Edward News: Swapped in minor-league deal

Edward and Brett Harrison were traded to the Flyers from the Bruins on Friday in exchange for Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo.

Edward was selected by the Bruins in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft and has struggled to move up the ranks. While the 22-year-old blueliner has logged nine games for AHL Providence this year, he's played primarily with ECHL Maine, generating seven helpers in 21 contests.