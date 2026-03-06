Jackson LaCombe News: Collects two points in shootout win

LaCombe scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

LaCombe had gone 27 games without a goal prior to his second-period tally Friday. Despite the lack of goals, he had 10 assists over his prior 11 contests to maintain a steady presence on offense in addition to his strong defense. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to seven goals, 36 assists, 14 power-play points, 124 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 55 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 62 appearances. LaCombe is likely to remain the Ducks' top overall blueliner, but he may lose some power-play minutes to John Carlson (lower body), who was traded from the Capitals prior to Friday's deadline.