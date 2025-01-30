Fantasy Hockey
Jackson LaCombe News: Contributes helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

LaCombe logged a shorthanded assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

LaCombe earned his first shorthanded point of the season when he set up a Frank Vatrano tally in the first period. The 24-year-old LaCombe is playing a large role in all situations this season, and he's done a good job to emerge as arguably the top defenseman on Anaheim's roster. He's now at 24 points, 90 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-4 rating through 44 appearances.

