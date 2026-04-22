Jackson LaCombe News: Distributes three assists in win
LaCombe notched three assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 2.
LaCombe has gotten on the scoresheet in five straight games (one goal, six assists). That includes four helpers over two playoff outings, as he's shown no trouble adjusting to postseason play so far. The 25-year-old racked up a career-best 58 points with 128 blocked shots, 157 shots on goal, 74 hits and a minus-2 rating over 82 regular-season outings in his third full campaign this year. He'll continue to see time in the top four and on the power play.
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