Jackson LaCombe News: Earns assist in loss

LaCombe notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

LaCombe had gone three games without a point after a run of five points in a span of three contests. The 23-year-old defenseman is still logging top-four minutes and power-play time, which puts him in a good spot to display his scoring instincts. He's up to six goals, six assists, 45 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 27 appearances. No defenseman on the Ducks' roster is a must-have for fantasy, but LaCombe has decent upside for managers in deeper formats.