Jackson LaCombe News: Earns two points Tuesday
LaCombe scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
LaCombe had a hand in Ryan Poehling's go-ahead goal in the second period, and he added the empty-netter for insurance. This was LaCombe's second multi-point effort in his last three contests. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to eight goals and a career-high 45 points through 64 outings, surpassing his 43-point effort from 75 games a year ago. He's added 128 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-1 rating this season.
