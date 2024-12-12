Jackson LaCombe News: Four points in last five games

LaCombe had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

He wired a shot through traffic from the high slot that beat Joseph Woll. The 23-year-old LaCombe has four points, including three goals, and 12 shots in his last five games. The assist Thursday came on the power play. LaCombe is a smooth skating puck mover with a great first pass, and his d-zone work is solid for a young defender. His value is rising because of his PP1 role. He's worth monitoring.