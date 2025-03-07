Jackson LaCombe News: Generates power-play helper in loss

LaCombe notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

LaCombe's six-game point streak ended in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks. The defenseman wasn't bothered, and he got back on the scoresheet when his shot was tipped in by Sam Colangelo in the first period of Friday's contest. LaCombe is up to 34 points (six on the power play), 111 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 48 hits and a plus-9 rating over 55 appearances. He's emerged as the Ducks' top blueliner this year and should continue to put up decent-to-strong all-around numbers.