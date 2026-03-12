Jackson LaCombe News: Growth in game continues
LaCombe put up an assist Thursday in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
It was LaCombe's 38th assist of the season. The last Ducks defenseman to record more assists in a season was Lubomir Visnovsky (50 in 2010-11). LaCombe is tied with John Carlson for 13th in NHL scoring with 46 points from the blue line. He's tied for 10th in assists with Erik Karlsson. LaCombe has already established a new career mark in points (46 in 65 games). Last season, he had 43 points in 75 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson LaCombe See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12thYesterday
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10th3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 67 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson LaCombe See More