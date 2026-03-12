Jackson LaCombe News: Growth in game continues

LaCombe put up an assist Thursday in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was LaCombe's 38th assist of the season. The last Ducks defenseman to record more assists in a season was Lubomir Visnovsky (50 in 2010-11). LaCombe is tied with John Carlson for 13th in NHL scoring with 46 points from the blue line. He's tied for 10th in assists with Erik Karlsson. LaCombe has already established a new career mark in points (46 in 65 games). Last season, he had 43 points in 75 games.