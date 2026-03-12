Jackson LaCombe headshot

Jackson LaCombe News: Growth in game continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

LaCombe put up an assist Thursday in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was LaCombe's 38th assist of the season. The last Ducks defenseman to record more assists in a season was Lubomir Visnovsky (50 in 2010-11). LaCombe is tied with John Carlson for 13th in NHL scoring with 46 points from the blue line. He's tied for 10th in assists with Erik Karlsson. LaCombe has already established a new career mark in points (46 in 65 games). Last season, he had 43 points in 75 games.

Jackson LaCombe
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson LaCombe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson LaCombe See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12th
Author Image
Greg Vara
Yesterday
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10th
Author Image
Greg Vara
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago