Jackson LaCombe News: Helps out on power play

LaCombe logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Utah.

LaCombe has a goal and five assists over seven outings in March. The 24-year-old defenseman saw 28:12 of ice time Wednesday, which was a new career high. He continues to grow in confidence and clearly has the trust of head coach Greg Cronin. LaCombe is up to 11 goals, 24 assists, 112 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-6 rating across 58 contests this season. With the potential to finish the campaign around the 45-point mark, LaCombe should be rostered in virtually all fantasy formats.