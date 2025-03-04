Jackson LaCombe News: Keeps rolling with three assists

LaCombe notched three assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

LaCombe had the best game of his young career in this contest, which extended his point streak to six games as well. He has two goals and seven helpers in that span. The 24-year-old was a key part of the Ducks' build-up throughout the matchup, though he was also on the ice for one of the Oilers' two power-play tally. LaCombe continues to impress as Anaheim's top blueliner, earning 11 goals, 22 assists, 111 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-9 rating over 53 outings this season. He's not the strongest multi-category blueliner, but the offense alone should be enough to land him on most fantasy rosters.