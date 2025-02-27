Jackson LaCombe News: Lights lamp Thursday

LaCombe scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

LaCombe is on a four-game point streak since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He has a goal and four assists in that span, though this was his only game during the streak where he was limited to one shot on net. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to step up on the Ducks' top pairing. He's now at 10 goals, 29 points, 106 shots, 87 blocked shots, 42 hits and a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances this season.