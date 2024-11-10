Jackson LaCombe News: Nets go-ahead goal Sunday

LaCombe scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

LaCombe has struggled to keep his place in the lineup this season -- he missed the first four games due to an illness and has since been scratched twice. The 23-year-old defenseman saw a season-high 21:52 of ice time Sunday and should have some short-term stability in his role while Cam Fowler (upper body) is out. LaCombe has two points, 13 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across eight appearances.