Jackson LaCombe News: Nets goal in win

LaCombe scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

LaCombe found the back of the net in the early stages of the second period to even things up, as Steven Stamkos had opened the scoring for the Predators in the first period. This was LaCombe's first goal since March 1, and he has only two goals and seven total points across 11 contests in March, so he's far from being the most reliable fantasy option in most formats. He has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) across 62 games this season.