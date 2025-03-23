Jackson LaCombe News: Notches assist Sunday

LaCombe logged an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

LaCombe is up to two goals and six helpers over 12 contests in March. The 24-year-old defenseman had some struggles against a strong Hurricanes team, but he's generally been good in all zones this season, which has turned into a breakout campaign. LaCombe has 37 points, 118 shots on net, 107 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-3 rating over 63 appearances in a top-four role.