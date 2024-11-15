Fantasy Hockey
Jackson LaCombe News: Registers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

LaCombe notched an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

LaCombe helped out on an Olen Zellweger tally in the first period. The 23-year-old LaCombe has a chance to get a steady stretch of top-four minutes while Cam Fowler (upper body) is on injured reserve. LaCombe is up to three points, 14 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 10 outings. He could also be a factor with the power play at times, though he'll have to compete with Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov for those duties.

