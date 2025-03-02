Jackson LaCombe News: Scores again in loss
LaCombe scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
LaCombe scored for the second game in a row and has added four assists during his five-game point streak. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 11 goals, 30 points, 110 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 52 appearances. His success as a scorer was already earning him fantasy attention prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but he's hit the ground running since the schedule resumed, and he's bordering on universal appeal.
